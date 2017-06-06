Man drowns and another hospitalized in incident at state park in Marion County

An Atlanta, Georgia man has died from drowning at a state park in Marion County.
Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo” Burnett said it happened at Foster Falls State Park in Sequatchie on Sunday.
Burnett says a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were visiting the area from Atlanta and decided to go swimming at the park. The younger man apparently got in the water over his head and could not recover or swim safely to the surface.
The sheriff said the victim’s friend (the older man) tried to save him along with others nearby by throwing a float into the water, but were unsuccessful in their rescue attempts.
Officials say the 30-year-old man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No further information about his condition is available at this time.
The identity of the victim and the man who was hospitalized have been released yet.
