Man shoots his mother during domestic altercation on Bennett Lake Road in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a home on Bennett Lake Road late Friday night after a resident called 911 to report hearing several gunshots and a woman screaming.
Deputies arrived at the home to find 50-year-old Carolyn Sue Henry, lying on the ground close to the lake and near the residence with what appeared to be a severe head wound.
EMS was dispatched and deputies then searched the residence where they found the woman’s 18-year-old son, Paul Nunley, III. Nunley was taken into custody after admitting that he had shot his mother.
Marion County detectives were assisted by TBI agents in processing the scene. In their search they found numerous shell casings and multiple bullet holes in a nearby vehicle. They also discovered an AR-15 rifle which they say was used in the shooting.
According to reports, Nunley said the shooting happened after a domestic altercation between the two as Henry was attempting to leave the residence in a vehicle.
In a release from the Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo” Burnett said, “The suspect is in custody and we will continue to investigate this very tragic event and unfortunate situation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and her family.”
Henry, who was taken to an area hospital, is currently in the ICU. Her condition has not been released.
Nunley is being held without bond in the Marion County Jail with a charge of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder.