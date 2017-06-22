Man wanted for kidnapping in Marion County on the run

A man wanted in Marion County for kidnapping is on the loose and local police have been working to track the suspect down.
Officials say Jimmy Morton is wanted for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend on Wednesday for a brief time. The victim was returned to her family unharmed.
Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo” Burnett says Morton was stopped by deputies Thursday on Highway 28. That’s when he sped away from the deputies and eventually lost officers in Whitwell.
He has since been reportedly spotted in Dade County. A county dispatcher says a suspect matching the description of Jimmy Morton was spotted there by officers.
Authorities say Morton is believed to be driving a stolen blue Volkswagen Beetle.
If you have any information about Morton’s whereabouts you’re asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 942-3004 or call 911.
—
Information from WRCB-TV