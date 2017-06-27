Marion County Commission June 2017 Meeting Recap

Here’s a recap of some of the items covered at the June 2017 meeting of the Marion County Commission held on Monday, June 26th… Tune in Saturday mornings on KWN-TV (Charter channel 195) to watch your local city, county, and government meetings.
Meeting Business:
- Charlotte Anderson with the US Census Bureau spoke about the 2020 Census and how it works for the County and State. First steps involved is acquiring addresses.
County Mayor David Jackson ask to continue operating under the 2016-2017 budget — Approved.
Mayor Jackson says new budget is ready but requires public notice by publication 10 days prior to passing. It is set to be published this week. He asked to recess today’s meeting and come back July 10, 2017 at 5:00p.m. to pass the 2017-2018 budget.
Last year County spent about 1 million dollars more than budgeted. One thing in this year’s budget is a 3% employee raise, based on tenure in each Department.
Workers Compensation Insurance for 2017-2018 was up for bids. Lowest bidder was the State Pool Insurance. The only other bidder was Hewgley Insurance of South Pittsburg. Commissioner Thompson commented that he was tired of re-doing this every three years and that the county should go with the State Insurance Pool. Commissioner Hargis said Mr. Hewgley should’ve been asked to come and explain his bid. Mr. Montgomery with the State Insurance Pool explained his bid…
Roll call vote — 11 YES for State Insurance Pool; 1 Abstain; 1 NO and 2 absent. APPROVED State Insurance Pool.
The county had two bids turned in to clear the Airport Property: Pryor Construction bid $26,500; Ooltewah Grinding bid $68,200; and Bailey Construction bid $37,152.. Mr. Bailey asked if Pryor Contractor was a licensed contractor, to which County Attorney, Billy Gouger, said he looked up the definition of a licensed contractor and would like more time to look into this matter. It was Tabled until the meeting on July 10, 2017.
Mayor Jackson asked to take $3 Million out of the General Fund to put into a Capital Asset Project Fund in order to pay cash for expenditures rather than having to borrow money. Also $0.05 on the dollar from the property tax will be put into this fund — Approved.
Mayor’s Report:
- The county had several Companies asking for building/property information to come into Marion County. Sent out several responses.
- Dr. Adcock, Sheriff Burnett and the Mayor met with the new Administrator of Parkridge West Hospital about medical costs for inmates. The county is trying to get that cost down.
- The Tourism Coordinator for Marion County came up with a tourism idea — a bike trail through the County, with the idea to name it the “Smiling Possum Trail’… The commission has tabled this for later disucssion.
Approval of Notaries
Meeting recessed til July 10, 2017 5:00 PM CDT…
Contributed Report by: Shelia Kennedy.