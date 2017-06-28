Memories: What’s that bridge for and where did it go?

Logan Carmichael

Logan Carmichael is a local radio personality with Brewer Media's Big 95.3 FM. A native of Whitwell, he started his career as a 'tween' at South Pittsburg's WEPG-AM before moving to the FM airwaves in Chattanooga. A self-proclaimed news junkie and history buff; he eats, sleeps, and breathes all things current events and preserving history through news and photographs. Carmichael, who co-founded MarionCountyMessenger.com in December 2010 to serve the Marion County area with breaking news, weather, and information continues to serve as Publisher of the online news site and often as a contributing author or reporter for certain events or articles.