Names released following deadly morning crash

An early morning accident on Interstate 24 at mile marker 166 claimed the lives of two people and sent another to the hospital.
Officials have now released the names of those who died in the crash.
Chidule Lackson, 54 of Lansing, MI and Michael Lee Cardin, 60 of Tyron, GA, died as a result of the crash.
According to the THP’s report, Lackson’s 18-wheeler crossed the median while heading eastbound on I-24 and struck Lee’s 18-wheeler traveling westbound head-on causing a fiery explosion and killing both drivers before the truck collided with another semi and then a passenger vehicle.
A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash.
The report says that another driver, 31-year-old Steven Rogers, was injured and 42-year-old Lonnie Alley was not injured.
The report says drug and alcohol tests have been requested to determine if Jackson was driving under the influence.
No charges are expected to be filed.
