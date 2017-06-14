New principal named at South Pittsburg High School

Following the retirement of Danny Wilson as principal at South Pittsburg High School at the end of the 2016-2017 school year, officials with the Marion County Schools have named a new principal for the school.
In a release on the school’s website, it says Mr. Timothy Bible will be taking over as principal at the high school effective July 1st, 2017.
Bible, a longtime educator in Marion County, has most recently worked with SPHS for the last three years as an 8th grade math and SAILS math teacher. Prior to that he served for over 20 years in our schools as a classroom teacher and assistant principal at Whitwell Middle School and as principal at Jasper Elementary. He has also taught college-level mathematics courses in the past at Chattanooga State in Kimball.
According to the release, “We are excited about the future of SPHS and look forward to having Mr. Bible leading the way.
Bible is a 1985 graduate of South Pittsburg High School.