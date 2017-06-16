Paving and construction on I-24 begins this weekend in Marion County

The Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Georiga Department of Transportation have announced several Interstate construction projects that could have an impact on your travel through the area in the coming weeks, some of which will begin this weekend.
TDOT says it will begin paving on I-24 this weekend in Marion County. This will be on the Eastbound lanes only — from the top to the bottom of Monteagle Mountain.
That work is scheduled to start this Saturday, going from 7:00 AM CDT until 7:00 PM CDT.
Following that, TDOT says the work will only take place nightly with milling and paving on Sunday through Thursday nights between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM CDT.
The truck inspection station atop Monteagle will also be closed for the duration of the paving work.
Tennesee Highway Patrol officers will help control the traffic through the construction zone. TDOT advises motorists to use caution and practice very careful driving while the project is underway.
The project is estimated to cost $3.2 million dollars and should be complete on or before August 31st, 2017.
Meanwhile, GDOT crews will be working at night to to repair portions of I-24 and I-59 through Dade County, GA. Officials say fog crack sealing will be performed, which seals narrow cracks in the roadway and preserves the underlying pavement structure sealing cracks and joints in the roadway and extending the life of the Interstate’s surface.
GDOT officials say they will not be creating a construction zone or closing lanes to interfere with traffic flow during the weekday hours of 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM EDT, but instead will work after those hours to perform the work. Nighttime or weekend traffic; however, could be slightly affected.
They say that project should be complete within two months.
