Public invited to tour Nickajack Lock on Wednesday, July 15th

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and TVA invite the public for a free tour of Nickajack Lock at Tennessee River mile 424.7 near Jasper on Saturday, July 15th, 2017. Check in for the tours will be at the Shellmound Campground about a half mile from the lock.

Four groups of 25 will be able to tour the facility at 8 AM, 9 AM, 10 AM, and 11 AM.

Pre-registration is required for all tour guests (including minors) at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080948a4a92eaafa7-nickajack.

The deadline to register is July 6th. Personal information collected during sign-up is used for security background checks.

Tour Details and Rules

All facilities are ADA accessible.

Only visitors with approval and confirmation will be permitted on the tour. No substitutions or additions are allowed.

All participants over 16 years of age must provide photo identification upon arrival for the tour.

Visitors may not carry packages, backpacks, or other containers during the tour.

No high-heel, open heel shoes, including clogs and crocs or bare feet, will be allowed on a tour. Tennis shoes are recommended.

All children 16 and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or responsible adult during the tour.

Any increase in threat conditions can result in approved tours being canceled with little notice. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.

The address is 3490 TVA Road, Jasper. Check in for the tours will be at the Shellmound Campground about a half mile from the lock.