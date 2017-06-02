Deadly crash closes I-24 Westbound in Marion County overnight

UPDATE:
All lanes of traffic on Interstate 24 in Marion County have been restored following an early morning accident on Friday that claimed the lives of two commercial truck drivers and injured another driver.
—
PREVIOUS STORY:
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and TDOT have been working a serious crash on I-24 West in Marion County’s Whiteside community.
Other injuries have been reported in the accident. There’s no word on the extent of those injuries and no names have been released at this time.
TDOT estimates the interstate will be closed westbound for several hours and eastbound lanes will see delays due to a lane closure to re-route traffic and also from on-lookers. Lt. Jon Harmon with the THP asks that travelers seek alternate routes while the crews work to clear the scene.