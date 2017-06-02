«

»

Print this Post

Deadly crash closes I-24 Westbound in Marion County overnight

June 2, 2017

by editor

June 2, 2017

UPDATE:

All lanes of traffic on Interstate 24 in Marion County have been restored following an early morning accident on Friday that claimed the lives of two commercial truck drivers and injured another driver.

Read the latest updates here…

PREVIOUS STORY:

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and TDOT have been working a serious crash on I-24 West in Marion County’s Whiteside community.

According to officials with THP, multiple vehicles including two tractor trailers were involved in the crash, which happened near mile marker 166 (just before past the Tennessee state line and before the Haletown/New Hope exit) around 2:25 AM CDT on Friday morning.
They say four vehicles including three semis are involved after an 18-wheeler crossed the median from the eastbound lanes and hit a truck traveling westbound head-on, which then exploded into flames killing both drivers on impact. That truck then continued into the westbound lanes striking another truck and then a passenger vehicle.

Other injuries have been reported in the accident. There’s no word on the extent of those injuries and no names have been released at this time.

TDOT estimates the interstate will be closed westbound for several hours and eastbound lanes will see delays due to a lane closure to re-route traffic and also from on-lookers. Lt. Jon Harmon with the THP asks that travelers seek alternate routes while the crews work to clear the scene.

Comments on Facebook

comments

Permanent link to this article: https://marioncountymessenger.com/2017/06/serious-crash-closes-24-westbound-marion-county-overnight/