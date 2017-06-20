South Pittsburg June 2017 City Meeting recap

After a meeting with very heated tempers from the public in attendence last month, this month’s city meeting in South Pittsburg much calmer. Here’s the recap of that meeting from last week. Don’t forget to watch KWN-TV on Charter 195 on Saturday mornings for replays of local city and county meetings.
After Call to Order, Pledge to Flag, and prayer…
Communications from Mayor:
- Mayor Virgil Holder introduced Gene Vess as the new City Administrator.
- Chattanooga Food Bank will be at National Guard Armory on July 8th, 2017 from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM.
- Independence Day activities will take place on July 4th at the boatdock starting at 5:00 PM with fireworks following at 9:00 PM.
- Mayor says that after last month’s meeting misinformation was made that the City was “broke”… He says that is not the case. South Pittsburg is operating in the red. Since September 2013 the City borrorwed $428,832 in addition to imposing the higher property tax rates on citizens. The City paid $51,015.87 to South PIttsburg Board of Water Works & Sewers and Marion Natural Gas, and was forgiven $752,000 by the State Comptroller’s Office. So less than 10% of the taxes were used to pay back Water and Gas. Net assets for the city were reported at $1.4 Million, including all equipment. The Mayor says there’s $838,614 in the General Fund. The State Comptroller recommends the City to keep 40% of the budget set back in reserve, which they currently have. He says when the current board took office in December, $877,891 was in the the General Fund and as of May 31st that amount was $1,242,086. The City has not borrowed any money and has paid cash for all new equipment since.
- Mayor Holder says the City of South Pittsburg will never take over the National Cornbread Festival, however they will be more involved. He suggested they move down one street — in order to keep 1st Street open during the festival.
Meeting Business:
- Commissioner Rector asked that the rental rate for The Princess Theatre be reduced back to $125.00 and no charge for non-profit groups. Vote — Approved.
- Commissioner Lancaster asked that the City clean up an area where a house burned and cite the owner to court. He also made the comment that they “need to look for a Building Inspector that will answer his phone.”
- City Administrator Gene Vess recommends that the board hire Antwan Brown as police officer. Vote — Approved.
- City Administrator Gene Vess recommends termination of Officer Hudson due to several prior incidents. Vote — 4-1 to terminate.
- City Administrator Gene Vess reccomends to continue the suspension of Officer Jeff Batten without pay until further investigation. Vote — Approved.
- Vess says that after looking over the files of Carolyn Case, several discrepancies have been found. She has been notified by mail about the matter and knows what needs to be done. He recommends that the board rescind their motion to let her come back to work until she’s able to sit down and go over these discrepancies. Vote — Approved.
- City wants to move a $100,000 C.D. from People’s State Bank in Birmingham, AL to a local bank. Board recommended Tower Community Bank at a rate of 0.40% for 12-months. Vote — Approved.
- Ordinance #775 — Budget continuation. Vote — Approved.
- Ordinance #776 — Adopt 2012 Building Code. City has been working under 20067 Building Code. Vote — Approved.
- Property at Lloyd Park is owned by South Pittsburg Housing Authority — not the City. In 2014, HUD said the City of South Pittsburg needed a use agreement to get liability insurance on the park. No action was taken.
Citizen Comments:
- Citizen complains that neighboring property at 118 Pine and 2nd Street is abandoned. Citizen asks if something can be done. Mr. Vess repleied that a lot of citations will be sent out on property and abandoned cars soon. Portions of the city’s charter allow officials to cite offenders and bring them to court, he said. He continued, saying that particular property and about 30 others around town in need of immediate attention are soon to be addressed. Vess said that there might be a lot of people in city court next month for not taking care of their property.
- Citizen says Housing Authority property and yards look worse than the citizen homeowners’ yards.
- Citizen asks if the city does not own Lloyd Park — how can they say the pool will not be open? Citizen says they are very concerned about the pool not being opened.
Adjourned.
—
Contributed by: Shelia Kennedy.