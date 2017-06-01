South Pittsburg woman arrested for filing false missing child report

A local woman was arrested in Kimball on Sunday, May 28th, after filing a false missing child report with local authorities.
Officers with the Kimball Police Department responded to a missing child report at the Wal-Mart store in the Kimball Crossing shopping plaza after the child’s parent said her 6-year-old child was missing.
Jayne Arlene Bunch of South Pittsburg told officers that she had brought her child with her to the store, but could not find her son as she was leaving the store.
After a search of the store, parking area, Bunch’s car, and the rest of the shopping center with no child found, Kimball officers and store management reviewed surveillance video which showed Bunch entering the store without the child.
After consent from Bunch, a search was done which discovered several prescription pill bottles in her possession.
She was arrested on charges of filing false reports, legend drugs and child abuse/neglect.
Bunch was taken to the the Marion County Jail where she’s being held without bond awaiting a June 16th, 2017 court date.