Trial begins for woman charged with death of 5-year-old Lucas Dillon of Whitwell

The trial of a Whitwell woman who was charged with the death of a young boy begins today after jury selection took place in a neighboring county on Monday.
Officials say that due to the extent of media coverage locally, attorneys traveled to Franklin County (located just to the west of Marion County) on Monday to select a jury in the case of Holly Rutledge.
Rutledge has been accused of murdering then 5-year-old Lucas Dillon of Whitwell, who died of blunt force trauma to the head in March of 2015.
Lucas would now be 7-years-old, His parents say he never had the chance to meet his baby brother — who was born after young he died.
The child’s father, Nathan Dillon, was dating Rutledge at the time of the boy’s death and had left Lucas in her care on the day he died.
Both he and the child’s mother, Jessica Pardo, will face her in court and Dillon says he will testify in the case, which began Tuesday morning in Marion County.
Rutledge, who was pregnant at the the time of the Lucas’s death and wasn’t arrested for nearly a year following it now faces charges of first degree murder and aggravated child abuse. When she was arrested she bonded out of jail on a $50,000 bond.
Stay with us for the latest on this story and more at MarionCountyMessenger.com…