Trial continues today in Jasper in the case of 5-year-old Lucas Dillon’s murder

The trial of Holly Rutledge (also known as Holly Hardesty) continues today in a Marion County courtroom with the Honorable Rusty Graham presiding.
Prosecutors say Rutledge is responsible for the 2015 death of then 5-year-old Lucas Dillon.
The trial, which began yesterday, has so far seen testimonies from the child’s father, Nathan Dillon, his grandparents and first responders.
Prosecutors say Rutledge was the only one home with the child after his father left for work and as a result is the only one who could be responsible for his death. Her defense attorneys; however, say that’s not enough to prove that she’s guilty.
The defense says Rutledge’s story about that morning has stayed consistent and to this day she doesn’t know how the child died.
The child’s grandmother also took the stand on Tuesday. She said she had worried about Lucas in the past because he “jumped around a lot.” The defense argues that’s a possible scenario of how Lucas may have hurt himself.
The paramedic who came to the the Jewell Lane home in Whitwell that day took the stand. He says the child didn’t have any bruises or signs of trauma when he arrived.
Lucas’s grandfather, Mike Dillon, says what he saw at the hospital was entirely different…stating the whole back of the child’s head was “crushed-in”.
It is believed that Rutledge may take the stand sometime today to testify.
The trial is expected to last until tomorrow. Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest updates on this case.