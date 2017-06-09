UPDATE: Graveyard burglary suspect arrested in Grundy

Tracy City, Tenn. — Following up on a story we brought you earlier… A woman who was wanted in connection with stealing items from graves at Grundy County cemetery last month is now in jail.
Misty Melton-Jackson was taken into custody last week after turning herself in through her probation officer. She is currently charged with vandalism, theft of property, evading arrest and desecration of venerated objects from the grave of Kim Agee at Clouse Hill Cemetery.
Melton was identified by Grundy authorities after being caught on camera taking items from graves at the Clouse Hill Cemetery in Tracy City on May 22nd, 2017.
