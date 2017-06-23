Whitwell City Meeting Recap for June 2017

Here’s a recap of the Whitwell City Meeting for June 2017. You can watch the re-play of this meeting and other local area meetings Saturday mornings on KWN-TV Charter channel 195 in Marion County…
Public Hearing on Annual Budget & Property Taxes…
- A public hearing was opened for Ordinance #335 for the 2017-2018 Annual Budget and Property Tax rate.
- No comments from public in attendance.
- Public hearing closed.
Meeting called to order…
After the prayer, Pledge to the Flag, certification of Sunshine Law, roll call, approval of previous meeting minutes…
- Jerry Bible was introduced as the new City Attorney for Whitwell. He is taking the place of Tommy Austin.
Steve Atterton asked the Commission to repair or pave North Chestnut Street where pavement is damaged and coming up. Mayor Linda Hooper asked him to bring pictures of road to the City Manager, before anythingcan be done and that said they would also have to check the budget.
Steve Atterton also asked if Whitwell could enforce a pit bull breed dog ban like Jasper has implemented. Mayor Hooper said that Whitwell had a dog problem, period. She asked the City Manager to look intoan ordinance on dog control.
Resolution #254 — Updates employee policies on sick days and vacation days. After much discussion, the resolution — Approved.
The Amber Slatton Memorial Rodeo will be at the Whitwell Park on Friday and Saturday, June 23rd and 24th, 2017. Gates open at 5:00 PM CDT with the event following at 8:00 PM CDT.. Proceeds will go to the Whitwell Volunteer Fire Department, the Saddle Club, and the Whitwell Park for a new walking track.
The City of Whitwell is in process of rezoning the industrial park property to ‘R-2’ in an attempt to get grantmoney to build a Senior Apartment Center.
3rd and final reading for Ordinance #335 for Annual Budget and Property Tax Rate for 2017-2018 — Approved.
2nd reading of Ordinance #336 to amend Annual Budget for 2016-2017 — Approved.
Resolution #253 — To execute a service agreement with Local Government Corporation for the development, design, hosting and maintenance of the City’s web site — Approved.
Adjourned
Contributed Report by: Shelia Kennedy.