Woman charged in Marion County for TennCare fraud must repay the State

A local woman who the Tennessee’s Office of Inspector General brought TennCare fraud charges against late last year has been sentenced in a Marion County Criminal Court.
39-year-old Shirley C. Calcote was arrested charged last November with two counts of theft of services. The indictment states that Calcote obtained TennCare benefits by intentionally misrepresenting that her family resided in Tennessee when they were actually living in Flat Rock, Alabama at the time.
According to Inspector General, Manny Tyndall, “The TennCare program is solely for the citizens of the state of Tennessee.”
“Anyone who comes across the state line to fraudulently obtain these benefits will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, including repayment to TennCare.”
Calcote now owes the State of Tennessee $35,400.96 for those services. In addition to repaying the state, the court also sentenced Calcote to three years of probation.
The Office of Inspector General says they’ve seen 2,853 cases like this since its inception in 2005, collecting over $3 million back to TennCare to make up for fraud.
Calcote, who now lives in Guild, Tennessee, which now makes her legally eligible for TennCare benefits based on the program’s residency requirements. Officials, however, say despite her change in residence she is still responsible for the amount the court has ordered that she repay to the state.