I-24 westbound closed Friday morning in Marion County from jack-knifed tractor trailer

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol closed Interstate 24 Westbound in Marion County on Friday morning after a Coca-Cola tractor trailer jack-knifed near mile marker 154 just after 7:00 AM this morning (that’s east of the South Pittsburg / Kimball exits and just past the Jasper exit by Parkridge West Hospital).
Initial reports indicate that other vehicles may be involved, however no injuries have been reported.
TDOT officials expect to have the road cleared by 10:00 AM CDT.
In the meantime, the THP diverted westbound traffic at Exit 155 (TN-28) to US-41 (Main Street) through Jasper and Kimball.
We also have reports that a semi is stuck on the Industrial Boulevard “Kimball Overpass” over I-24 near the new Kimball park. Motorists should avoid that route as it is currently at a standstill.
Drivers should expect delays or seek an alternate route while the accident is being cleared.