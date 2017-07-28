Around Town: July 28th – September 16th

Email your local church, community, or civic organization event information or flyers to us — News@MarionCountyMessenger.com!
July 28
Stevenson Bullfest Kick-off Event featuring live music, a mechanical bull riding competition with local business owners, police officers, politicians and others….fun and games and much more! $5 admission for Friday night. 104 Adams Street in Stevenson, AL — behind the Rodeo SantaFe in the Hicks Shopping Center Plaza.
July 29 & 30
The 58th Annual Monteagle Mountain Market for Arts & Crafts takes place with the Town of Monteagle and Youth South Cumberland Chamber of Commerce. Come out for demostrations and products from blacksmiths, glassworks, wood turning and much more! There will be demostrations all throughout the event with prizes given away every 30 minutes. It’s open from 9am-5pm CDT on Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday at the Chamber of Commerce building at 16 Dixie Lee Avenue, Monteagle, Tenn. 37356. Parking and admission is FREE! More information at www.southcumberlandchamber.com/
July 29
Relay for Life is hosting the Racing to a Cure – Relay for Life 1K and 5K on Saturday, July 29th in Jasper. The event begins at 8:00 AM CDT. All walkers and runners are welcome! Registration is $10 for students K-12 and $20 for adults. Registration is availble before the event. Parking is available at First Baptist Church in Jasper and the start/finish line will be setup in front of Dr. Pitts’ office, located at the side of Phillips Furniture on Betsy Pack Drive. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/225078871346162/permalink/248962622291120/
July 29
The Kimball Youth Soccer League registration will take place from 9am-12pm at the Kimball Town Hall at 675 Main Street. The registration form is available online at www.townofkimball.com or at the sign-up. For more info, call William King at (423)356-1623.
July 29
Relay for Life Street Dance will be held on Saturday, July 29th, from 5-9pm on the Courthouse Square in Jasper. Come out for great food and fun and enjoy good times — all for a great cause! Food, a bake sale, multiple giveaways, dancing, shaved ice, back-to-school haircuts and so much more! Come out, fellowship and dance the night away! Let’s have a great time before the kids go back to school! You can also enter to win an Oral-B Electric Toothbrush and a CUSTOMIZED Opalescents tooth Whitening System with Dr. Hasnani and Dr. Bryant from Sequatchie Valley Dental Associates! All proceeds will benefit Relay for Life of Marion County and American Cancer Society.
July 29
WYLDCAT (Whitwell Youth Lifestyle Development Coaching and Training) is hosting a FUN Fitness and Cookout Back to School Bash on Saturday for all youth grades K-12. The Fun-Fit event will take place from 10am-11am followed by the cookout with free hot dogs, chips, and drinks and a waterslide from 11am-4pm at the First United Methodist Church on Hwy 28 (just south of the schools) in Whitwell. More information on WYLDCAT is available at www.wyldcat.org/
July 29
Faith Baptist Church in Jasper will host a Youth Rally from 4-8pm with games, food, and preaching. Everyone is welcome to attend! The church is locatred at 503 Betsy Pack Dr. in Jasper.
July 29
Stevenson Bullfest 2017 featuring Rickey West Bucking Bulls. Gates open at 6pm with bull riding beginning at 8pm. Tickets are $15 each, 5 years and under are FREE! Located behind the Rodeo SantaFe in the Hicks Shopping Center Plaza in Stevenson, AL.
July 29
First Things First presents Movies in the Park at Coolidge Park. Free. The movie will begin at sundown (just after 9 p.m.). Family-friendly priced concessions will also be available for purchase on site. Po realizes that he has a lot to learn if he’s going to fulfill the next challenge from his beloved instructor. Po must transition from student to teacher and train clumsy pandas to become martial-arts fighters. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent at all times in Coolidge Park. www.FirstThings.org or call 267-5383.
July 29
Join the Chattanooga Zoo for Pirates & Princesses Day, starting at 10am EDT. More information at www.chattzoo.org/
July 29 (also Aug. 11, 12, 18, 19, and Oct. 24 & 25)
The Old South Pittsburg Hospital Ghost Hunt will be held, overnight, at the old hospital location on the south side of South Pittsburg, beginning at 9pm CDT and ending at 11am CDT on Sunday. #1 Most Haunted and Harrowing Location in Tennessee: as featured on Ghost Adventures, Ghost Asylum, Paranormal Challenge, and Paranormal Witness! This is a sleepover event, and you are permitted to sleep anywhere within this hospital. Many guests choose a private ward room, whilst others sleep in one of the base rooms. There is electricity here, and the main base areas have heat. You are required to bring an air mattress / cot, and sleeping bag. There have been numerous reported sightings here…If you’re brave enough you can learn more at https://www.facebook.com/ghosthuntsusa/
July 29
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present artillery programs near the King Monument, on Battleline Road, in Chickamauga Battlefield. Programs will begin at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. and will last approximately 30 minutes. Visitors should pick up a map to the program location inside the visitor center or to drive to Tour Stop 2 and follow the event signs for parking.
July 29
The Tenesha Irvin Show will present the 3rd Annual New Chattanooga Community Expo at the Avondale Youth and Family Development Center from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. This is a free community event that includes a vendor expo, kids fun zone, inspirational speakers, an old school car show, basketball 3-point shootout, games, door prizes, free food and more.
July 29-30
The 17th annual Honey Harvest at Creative Discovery Museum returns from noon to 4 p.m. The Museum will be buzzing with beekeepers and guests celebrating the work and life of the honey bee. Honey Harvest activities are free with Museum admission.
July 30
5th Sunday Singing and Fellowship at Cedar Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Whitwell. Join the church for worship with singing, scripture, and fellowship from 5-7pm CDT at the church located at 6665 Old Dunlap Rd, in Whitwell.
Aug. 1
Marion County Cruisers monthly Cruise-In at the Jasper, TN Courthouse Square. Starts at 4:30pm CDT on the first Saturday of each month — April through October. Come out for a family friendly time with great classic cars, oldies music, games, hula contest, door prizes, 50/50 ticket drawing, People’s Choice trophy each month, and delicious homemade food from the ladies of the Eastern Star. Follow the Marion County Cruisers on Facebook for other events and information — www.facebook.com/marioncountycruisers
Aug. 2
YOUTH Meet & Greet at Holly Avenue United Methodist Church in South Pittsburg. Youth and parents, come out to the church at 6:30pm CDT to meet Pastor Logan and help figure out what YOU would like to see happen in the Holly Ave UMC youth group! For more info, visit https://www.facebook.com/HollyAvenueUMC/
Aug. 3
End of Summer Dance: Bands on the Bluff, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Hunter Museum. Guests will dance away the last notes of summer as they celebrate hot nights with an interactive Wayne White inspired Bands on the Bluff. Performance by the Pop-Up Project, costumes created by local artists, and music from Summer Dregs DJ Set. All ages are welcome. A cash bar will be available. Tickets include admission to Thrill After Thrill for the Throwback Thursday price of $5. It is free to members and children under 17 with a paying adult. Throwback Thursday begins at 4 p.m., performance and dance party at 6 p.m.
Aug. 5
The annual Give a Child a Chance back-to-school event will be held at the Kimball campus of Chattanooga State. School supplies will be given to local children in need, along with helpful health, safety, and other information. Donations are currently needed for those willing to help this great community program. Checks can be made payable to: Sequatchie Valley WMU… P.O. Box 219, Whitwell, Tenn. 37397. Please mark write “school supplies” on your check’s memo line. For more info, contact Janice Lewelling at (423)987-4535.
Aug. 5
The Kimball Youth Soccer League registration will take place from 9am-12pm at the Kimball Town Hall at 675 Main Street. The registration form is available online at www.townofkimball.com or at the sign-up. For more info, call William King at (423)356-1623.
Aug. 5
Haskew Jiu Jitsu in Kimball, TN will be hosting a FREE Self Defense seminar for Women beginning at 10am CDT. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is the perfect art for defending yourself against an attacker. We will be going over theses common attacks: – Bear Hug (Front and Back) -Stopping the Takedown -What to do off of your back (The Guard)
Aug. 5
Chattanooga Walk for Water invites teams, youth groups, families, strollers, even the dog, to walk those 10,000 steps along RiverPark with buckets. Start at 9:30 a.m. at 4301 Amnicola Hwy., entrance adjacent to CSCC and at the half-way point, and participants will fill buckets with Tennessee River water to raise awareness of the global water crisis. Preregister online at ChattanoogaWalk.info for $10 donation to benefit Water Mission water projects, specifically one in Bidi Bidi, the world’s largest refugee camp.
Aug. 5
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a 90 minute car caravan tour of Chickamauga Battlefield focusing on resistance during Reconstruction, “Join Us or Your are Doomed” at 2 p.m.
Aug. 5
Join the Chattanooga Zoo for their 80th Birthday Party. This event will be free with the purchase of regular zoo admission. Chattanooga Zoo Members receive free admission. Activities will include: – Crafts stations to make birthday party hats and birthday cards – Specialty cupcakes from the Cupcake Kitchen for the first 200 attendees – Animal Ambassador meet & greets – An enrichment schedule so you can watch your favorite animals receive celebratory enrichment! Chattanooga Zoo limited edition 80th birthday t-shirts will be available for purchase! More info at www.chattzoo.org
Aug. 5
80s Pop Sensation — Tiffany — performs live with a FREE concert at Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga to celelbrate 30 years of Hamilton Place. Full details on all the 80’s themed anniversary fun here – http://bit.ly/2vypGYJ
Aug. 5
The Cherokee Cultural Celebration will be held at Red Clay Historic Park in Cleveland, TN. Come out for an authentic Cherokee experience. There will be dancing, singing, storytelling and Cherokee games the entire family can enjoy. This year we will be featuring the Warriors of Ani Kituwah, a traditional dance group and cultural ambassadors of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The Oconaluftee Indian Village will be sending 18th Century living history demonstrators who will be demonstrating traditional pottery, basket weaving and fashion beadwork. Lastly, the Wolftown Stickball players will be demonstrating an intense game of Stickball. We will also be hosting a traditional blowgun tournament with cash prizes! We will have some traditional foods as well as contemporary favorites. All artisans are citizens of one of the three Cherokee Nations. This event is sponsored by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Cherokee Nation, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, Tennessee State Parks and the Friends of Red Clay For more information please call the park office at 423-478-0339
Aug. 11
Friday Night Cruise-In at, 6-9pm CDT at Harton Park in Monteagle, TN. Come for food, games, and music by CarShowMusic.com.. Along with other special events! More info by calling Tom at (931)691-1765
Aug. 11-13
Come out for the Kenda AMA Tennessee Knockout Extreme Enduro at Trials Training Center in Coppinger Cove in Sequatchie. Gates for attendees and campers open at Noon on Friday, Aug. 11th with rider check-in available. Gates Open at 7am Saturday with racing starting at 9am…followed by awards at 5pm and a BBQ open to everyone in attendance (until the food runs out) with Moose Racing and Parts Unlimited at 6pm. Gates open on Sunday at 7am with racing beginning at 9:30am, final knock-out at 3pm, and awards at 4:30pm. Spectator fees are $10/each per day for ages 6 and up (including parking) Primitive camping is $25 for the weekend. More information is available now at http://tennesseeknockoutenduro.com/
Aug. 12
Marion County Back to School Block Party & Fundraiser hosted by Adventure Offroad Park & Nature Center at 1400 Ellis Cove Rd. in South Pittsburg… It’s that time of year again and the AOP is holding a benefit for local schools! All donations will go the Jasper, South Pittsburg, Whitwell and Richard Hardy Schools. $20 donation per family – school supplies or gift cards.. 4pm – 10pm with donations from local businesses, Ice cream, swimming in the creek, remoted crontrolled vehicle races and crawling, volleyball, kids mud run at 6pm, water balloon fight at 7pm, and movie at 8pm. Bring your own Picnic! More info at (423)582-7060.
Second Saturdays on Station Street. The Beaters with The Power Players Band will perform. Vendor booths along the south side of the street that showcase local businesses and artists. There will be performing artists such as puppeteers, muralists, and buskers along the street that will showcase Chattanooga’s creativity. There will also be special events and activities for kids throughout the day. Free to the public. http://www.songbirdsfoundation.org/second-saturdays/.Aug. 12-13
Repticon Chattanooga at the Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge. Doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the show hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP and advance tickets may be purchased here.Aug. 14-19
The Grundy County Fair will be held in Gruetli-Laager, Tenn. The theme is “Country Nights and Carnival Lights”! The fair will include wonderful exhibits from our local communities along with local livestock exhibits and other local horticulture. This year we will have more carnival rides and many people engaged to provide a wonderful experience for your family.Aug. 17
The annual Marion County Chamber of Commerce Banquet will take place starting at 6pm CDT at South PIttsburg High School. The guest speaker will be Sterling Henton. Come for the awards ceremony, music by Art Roper, and a great dinner by Western Sizzlin. For more information, contact the Chamber at (423)942-5103.
Aug. 18-20
The 2017 Pins and Pirates Bowl-A-Thon to benefit Junior Achievement at Spare Time Entertainment in Hixson. This event includes costume and hula hoop contests as well as trivia, Frito Lay Wacky Pin Scramble, and a photo booth. Each member of a team will receive a Pins and Pirates T-shirt to accompany their two games of bowling at the event. Teams of six may register for $150 by visiting www.jachatt.org or by contacting Renee Penney at 892-4488.
Aug. 21
Join the Orena Humphreys Public Library for the Solar Eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21st, starting at 10am CDT at the Whitwell Park. Glasses will be provided (while available). You can pre-order your ‘SunDrop’ shirt (wait for the sun to drop) by August 7th at the Library. Shirt prices are $10. Come and enjoy this historic, once in a lifetime event with your friends and neighbors in Whitwell. For more information, contact the Orena Humphreys Public Library at (423)658-6134.
Aug. 24-26
The Village Volkswagen River Gorge Omnium bicycle race, back for its 15th year. The “omnium” race is comprised of three events: Time Trial, Criterium, and Road Race. The event is broken into categories based on age and skill level. The event offers racing from the junior level all the way through the professional level. The highlight of the weekend is the Saturday Goss Insurance Criterium that takes place downtown Chattanooga beginning with amateurs at noon and finishing with professional men and women at 7 p.m. www.rivergorgeomnium.com www.camrunchattanooga.com www.noogafondo.com
Aug. 26
Heirline will be performing at Victory Baptist in Sequatchie at 6pm CDT.. Make plans now for a special night of singing and worship. There is no charge, a love offering will be taken.
Aug. 26
23rd Annual Southern Brewers Festival, 2-10 p.m. on the Chattanooga Riverfront. The headliner will be Magpie Salute. Cereus Bright and Hank & Cupcakes will also perform. Tickets for the festival are on sale now. General admission is $20 until June 15 and $25 after June 15. Admission at the gate will be $30. Benefits Chattanooga Kids on the Block and CraftWorks Foundation. www.southernbrewersfestival.com.
Aug. 26
Siskin Children’s Institute’ StarNight 2017, with headliner Sheila E. Chattanooga Convention Center. StarNight is a gala supporting Siskin Children’s Institute’s efforts on behalf of children with special needs and their families. Cocktail reception, beginning at 6 p.m., a formal dinner followed by a performance by Sheila E. An after-party with dancing and music from one of Chattanooga’s hottest DJs will round out the night. Guests can attend the full black-tie gala, including cocktail reception, dinner, dessert, musical performance and the after-party, for $300 per person. Eight-person tables start at $2,500. For tickets, visit siskin.org/starnight or call 648-1707.
Aug. 26
FarleyCon, the East Ridge Toy and Comic Book Expo, at the East Ridge Community Center, 1517 Tombras Ave. The vendor room at FarleyCon will be packed with comics, toys, collectibles, artist, authors, crafts and more. Tickets are $5 for adults and children 12 and under a free with a paid adult admission. Participants may come dressed as a favorite character and join the cosplay contest. www.farleycon.com or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/farleycon FarleyCon is dedicated to the memory of Jared Allen.
Aug. 26-27
The Beersheba Springs Arts & Crafts Fair, held the 4th weekend in August each year. This event is held on the historic Beersheba United Methodist Assembly Grounds, site of the old hotel, and features close to 150 artisans & craft vendors. All displays are handcrafted art. The setting is one-of-a-kind and as wonderful as the art. Only original Arts and Crafts or home produced articles are allowed. No commercial items or flea market wares will be displayed or sold. More info at www.facebook.com/pg/BeershebaCrafts/
Sept. 4
Whitwell’s 59th Annual Labor Day Parade and Celebration — including BBQ Cook-Off Contest, entertainment, and fireworks — will be held with the parade beginning around 9am CDT starting just south of Raceway and First Volunteer Bank (near Johnny’s Hook & Grill) and continuing to the Whitwell Veteran’s Park. After the parade, there’s a full day of fun and activities for everyone at the park with food, games, music and entertainment. This year there will also be a BBQ Cook-Off Contest. Entry forms are available at City Hall. Each team is responsible for their needed tables and tents. Early registration (by 8/25) is $25 with a free t-shirt given to all early entries. The cost is $35 afterwards. Categories include Chicken, Ribs, and Pork Butt. The contest will be judged by official Kansas City BBQ Society judges and all teams must follow the 2017 Official Rules and Regulations Judging Procedures. The annual fireworks display to wrap-up the day’s events starts around 9pm CDT. Contact the Whitwell’s City Hall for more information on the BBQ Cook-Off, registrations, and vendor space/booths for the event.
Sept. 4
The 8th Annual Labor Day Car Show with the Marion County Cruisers will be held at the Crossroads Ballpark in Powells Crossroads, TN. Registration is 10am-12pm, with judging beginning at Noon and awards at 2pm. Entry Fee is $20. Come for the Top 50 trophies, 13 specialty awards including Best of Show, Paint, Interior, Engine, Rat Rod, Truck, Chevrolet, Ford, Mopar, People’s Choice, Most Unique, Furthest Distance, and Club Participation. Think your car, bike, or ATV is fast? Come test it on the Dyno — with prizes for most horsepower! Come for the 50/50 tickets, oldies music, over $1,000 in door prizes, a silent auction, great burgers, hot dogs, and BBQ by the Sequatchie Valley Shriners Club along with a large swap meet and arts & crafts area with free vendor setup. Proceeds from the event benefit the Marion County Food Bank. More info, contact David at (423)785-6903, Jeff at (423)718-4034, or Dewayne at (423)667-7977.
Sept. 8
Friday Night Cruise-In at, 6-9pm CDT at Harton Park in Monteagle, TN. Come for food, games, and music by CarShowMusic.com.. Along with other special events! More info by calling Tom at (931)691-1765
Second Saturdays on Station Street. Harleys and Guitars with Rubik’s Groove will perform. Vendor booths along the south side of the street that showcase local businesses and artists. There will be performing artists such as puppeteers, muralists, and buskers along the street that will showcase Chattanooga’s creativity. There will also be special events and activities for kids throughout the day. Free to the public. http://www.songbirdsfoundation.org/second-saturdays/. .
Sept. 16
The Cherokee Valley Region Antique Automobile Club of America Antique Car Show at Bradley Square Mall, on Paul Huff Parkway. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Judging begins at 11 a.m. Pre-registration is $10 per vehicle or $15 the day of show. Admission for spectators is free. There will be antique car rides, face painting, and door prizes. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Toys for Tots Christmas Fund. For more information call 336-6855, email AACAFallMeet08@aol.com or visit http://cherokeevalleyregionaaca.weebly.com/