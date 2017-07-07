CSX freight train fire in Marion County

CSX Transportation has confirmed that a freight train has caught on fire in Marion County on Friday afternoon.

Officials with the railroad operator say the train originated in North Carolina and consisted of 120 freight cars, 85 of which were carrying a load. The fire was contained quickly and is now out.

The exact location of the train on CSX’s tracks in Marion County was not specified.

CSX officials say it should be of no danger to the public.

