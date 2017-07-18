Extremely HOT and HUMID through weekend as heatwave continues for the Sequatchie Valley

For the rest of your work week, we’ll see very hot and humid conditions with daytime temps reaching the upper 90s by the weekend with the heat index at or above 100 degrees thanks to the humidity and a high-pressure ridge moving through midweek. And we won’t see much relief at night either as the temps will drop, but it will remain warm and muggy.
If you’re working outside this week remember to take frequent breaks to cool down and drink lots of water. Any yard work or outside work around the house will be best completed in the early mornings or evenings after the sun starts to set to avoid the worst part of the heat this week (and even then remember to take breaks and stay hydrated). Here’s your MarionCountyMessenger.com Valley Alert 7 Day Forecast…
For Tuesday we’ll start off with some fog early that makes way for a few clouds and filtered sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 80s near 91 here in the valley. Some pop-up showers and thunderstorms aren’t out of the question for the afternoon and early evening hours, but nothing severe is expected much as we’ve seen the past few days. The nighttime remains muggy with a low around 70.
Wednesday looks mostly sunny as high pressure keeps any chance for rain at bay, but in turn, brings the heat. We’ll see a high in the low-to-mid 90s, but it could be even warmer in spots. Wednesday night we’ll stay clear and in the low 70s. Thursday remains sunny, dry, and VERY HOT near 95 degrees in the afternoon. The heat index values for Thursday will easily top 100 during the heat of the day. We can expect the same for Friday as well with highs in the upper 90s. Nighttime lows for Thursday and Friday will be in the low-to-mid 70s and it will be muggy in the evenings.
Heading into the weekend the heat and humidity sticks around with a few more clouds for Saturday and highs near 95 as the high pressure system starts to weaken a bit in the afternoon hours. If you’ve got plans on Saturday night, expect partly cloudly skies and warm conditions with a low dropping back to the mid-70s by early Sunday morning.
On Sunday we’ll see scattered showers and storms across the area with the best chance being early Sunday afternoon. Highs remain in the low 90s. A 60% chance for scattered showers and storms sticks with us as we start the next work week on Monday.