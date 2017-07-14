Grundy Co. deputy off the job after being charged with domestic assault

A Grundy County Sheriff’s deputy is now off the job after authorities arrested and charged him with domestic assault earlier this week in an incident at his home in Grundy County.
Reports say the incident happened on Wednesday evening, July 12th, when the victim went to former Deputy Alan LaLonde’s house to speak to him about the child she is expecting by him.
The victim told investigators that after the conversation, she asked if she could use the restroom. LaLonde complied, but that’s when the victim says as she started toward the restroom, LaLonde grabbed her arm and shoved her against the wall causing bruises on her right arm.
The report says another woman was present at the home at the time of the incident and officers were called to the home thereafter.
In a release from Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum he says, “I am extremely disappointed the actions of our team member that has resulted in his termination from this office. An incident of this nature is unacceptable to me and only serves to tarnish and disdain the hard work done by the other members of this agency. Domestic violence is a serious allegation and will be taken as such by this agency.”
The Sheriff says LaLonde has been relieved of his duty for conduct below the standards of the office and conduct unbecoming. LaLonde was released on bond with a GPS monitor.
—
Information from: WTVC-TV