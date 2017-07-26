Holly Avenue and Randolph United Methodist Church in South Pittsburg welcome new Pastor

Two churches in South Pittsburg are welcoming a new Pastor this month… Holly Avenue United Methodist Church at 413 Holly Avenue; and Randolph United Methodist Church at 103 N. Elm Avenue in South Pittsburg are welcoming Pastor Logan Jackson to their churches.
Jackson, a native of Johnson City, Tennessee, recently graduated from Duke Divinity School in Durham, NC with a Master of Divinity. Prior to that he attended Science Hill High School, studied Philosophy at East Tennessee State University, and has interned with the Cokesbury Church in Johnson City and Knoxville First UMC.
The Pastor says he has a passion for being outdoors and being involved in camping ministry, having recently worked at the Chestnut Ridge Camp & Retreat Center — a Christ-based summer camp and after school camp that was founded by the United Methodist Church in 1959. He also enjoys walking and hiking with his fiancée Catherine and his dog Hula.
Jackson says he hopes to be able to bring fresh ideas to South Pittsburg and the surrounding communities, Holly Avenue UMC, and Randolph UMC.
The congregations and Pastor Logan invite you to their church this Sunday…
Holly Avenue UMC holds Sunday School beginning at 9:30 AM CDT; with Morning Worship at 10:30 AM CDT (nursery provided for both). The church holds Holy Communion on the first Sunday of each month. Wednesday night Bible Study begins at 6:00 PM CDT. You can follow Holly Avenue UMC on their Facebook Page for updates and more information.
Randolph UMC holds Sunday Morning Worship 11:30 AM CDT.
Both Holly Avenue UMC and Randolph UMC are affiliated with the Chattanooga District of the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church.