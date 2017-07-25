Jasper’s online bill payment service now up and running

The Town of Jasper’s new online bill payment service is now up and running, giving area residents a new and more convenient way to pay their water bill and property tax bills.

Residents can log on to www.webfeepay.com and select the state of Tennessee, then “Jasper, City of” from the drop down boxes and then complete their payment online after creating an account by using their bank-issued debit or check card, Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover credit cards.

City officials say there is a 2.75% convenience fee added to the bill by the online payment company for their services that is the responsibility of customers to pay. Since the city is a government entity they are unable to absorb that processing fee like most other privately-owned businesses typically do for credit card processing and payments.

The secure online payment system is provided by Business Information Systems, based out of Piney Flats, Tennessee; which also provides online payment services such as the Tennessee County Clerk software, TitleSearcher, Tennessee Trustee property tax payments, among others.

The company currently provides online bill payment services through the webfeepay.com site for many other cities and counties in the state including the cities of Spring City, Dunlap, Cookeville and many more county governments including court fee and county clerk payments locally in Marion County.

At Jasper’s July board meeting, administrative clerk Linda Mason discussed the town’s new service and said they hope to eventually integrate it with the town’s website (www.jasper-tn.com).

Mayor Paul Wayne Evans said that officials with the town went to “two or three different places” to look at the systems they had in place for online bill payments. Evans said he left the decision to the town employees to choose the services since they are the ones who will be using it.

Mason told the board and those in attendance that in addition to cash or check payments at the city hall, customers can also pay in-person or on the phone with a debit card or with an automatic draft from a checking account.

