Kimball Chief of Police Tommy Jordan retires; Allison promoted to Chief

Today is the last day on the job for Kimball’s “top cop” as Police Chief Tommy Jordan retires after 17 years with the department. The Chief will go “10-24″ (assignment complete) at the end of his shift later today.
Jordan, who lives in New Hope, began his tenure with Kimball as a patrolmen in 2000 before eventually becoming a lieutenant and then chief.
When we asked Jordan his plans for retirement he said he plans to relax and enjoy time in the outdoors in Marion County — fishing, golfing, and the less stressful days without the duties of a chief.
In his letter to the Kimball Board of Mayor and Alderman earlier this year he said, “It has been a pleasure working with the various members of the board and police officers that have been here over the past 17 years.”
Town officials also spoke highly of their retiring chief.
Kimball Mayor Rex Pesnell said “Our town’s relationship with him [Jordan] has been a good one over the years and we’ll miss him here, but we’re also happy for him, too.”
At the Thursday, July 6th, monthly board meeting in Kimball the Board of Mayor and Alderman recognized Jordan for his time with the department and presented him with a retirement gift — a shadowbox-style frame featuring his town ID badge, patrolmen, lieutenant and chief badges and insignia from the town, in addition to a pair of handcuffs and a patrolman’s whistle all nicely framed along with his name and badge number on the plaque.
Following their presentation, the board announced the promotion of Kimball PD’s Captain Timothy Allison to the Chief of Police position.
Allison, who was sworn in following his promotion announcement at the meeting, will take over the Chief position effective Friday at the end of Jordan’s shift.
We at MarionCountyMessenger.com also wish him all the best in retirement!