Local students make St. Andrew’s-Sewanee 4th Qtr Honor Roll

The following students from Marion, Franklin, Coffee, and Grundy counties were named to the Honors Lists for the final grading period of the 2016-17 school year at St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School. Overall, 97 students, including 37 boarding and 60 day students, achieved academic distinction for the fourth quarter.
Students who earn an average of 93 or above with no grade below 83 are named to the High Honors List for academic achievement. Students with average ranges between 83 and 92 and who have received no grade below 80 are named to the Honors List. Satisfactory completion of afternoon programs is required for students to be eligible for the Honor Roll.
HIGH HONORS
Katie Giltner, Manchester
Cooper Nickels, Manchester
Carolyn Bruce, Monteagle
Chloe Fontenelle, Monteagle
Daniel McNair, Monteagle
Andrew Bachman, Sewanee
Cate Bachman, Sewanee
Kate Butler, Sewanee
Lucy Carroll, Sewanee
Evan Fox, Sewanee
Harrison Hartman, Sewanee
Sophia Hartman, Sewanee
Genevieve Rogers, Sewanee
Grace Rowell, Sewanee
Tessa Shackelford, Sewanee
Jack Simons, Sewanee
Aidan Smith, Sewanee
Sam Smith, Sewanee
Izzie Spinelli, Sewanee
Fritz Stine, Sewanee
Kyra Wilson, Sewanee
Sarah Beth Hobby, South Pittsburg
Gabriel Pongdee, Tracy City
Saje Mangru, Winchester
HONORS
Taylor Warmbrod, Belvidere
Kia Whitman, Coalmont
Dustin Stensby, Decherd
Jarrett Willis, Hillsboro
Anna Petersen, Manchester
Sarah Mainzer, Monteagle
Evelyn Seavey, Monteagle
Tyeler Rawlins, New Hope
Jonathan Miller, Pelham
Rachel Alvarez, Sewanee
Kip Barksdale, Sewanee
John Beavers, Sewanee
Aubrey Black, Sewanee
Blake Drinen, Sewanee
Anna Fox, Sewanee
Madison Gilliam, Sewanee
Jack Haight, Sewanee
Peter Haight, Sewanee
Larson Heitzenrater, Sewanee
Daniel McDonough, Sewanee
Joe McDonough, Sewanee
Hannah Powell, Sewanee
Mariel Rinck, Sewanee
Christian Taylor, Sewanee
Ryan Val, Tracy City
Maggie White, Tracy City
Isaac Lee, Tullahoma
Wesley Smith, Tullahoma
Lydia Angus, Winchester
Catherine Gray, Winchester
Sylvan Huber-Feely, Winchester
Liesal Wall, Winchester
Lyndsey Wall, Winchester
St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School is a college preparatory boarding and day school in Sewanee, Tennessee. You can learn more about the school and its history by visiting their website at www.sasweb.org.