Local students make St. Andrew’s-Sewanee 4th Qtr Honor Roll

July 5, 2017

by editor

July 5, 2017

The following students from Marion, Franklin, Coffee, and Grundy counties were named to the Honors Lists for the final grading period of the 2016-17 school year at St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School. Overall, 97 students, including 37 boarding and 60 day students, achieved academic distinction for the fourth quarter.

Students who earn an average of 93 or above with no grade below 83 are named to the High Honors List for academic achievement. Students with average ranges between 83 and 92 and who have received no grade below 80 are named to the Honors List. Satisfactory completion of afternoon programs is required for students to be eligible for the Honor Roll.

 

HIGH HONORS

Katie Giltner, Manchester

Cooper Nickels, Manchester

Carolyn Bruce, Monteagle

Chloe Fontenelle, Monteagle

Daniel McNair, Monteagle

Andrew Bachman, Sewanee

Cate Bachman, Sewanee

Kate Butler, Sewanee

Lucy Carroll, Sewanee

Evan Fox, Sewanee

Harrison Hartman, Sewanee

Sophia Hartman, Sewanee

Genevieve Rogers, Sewanee

Grace Rowell, Sewanee

Tessa Shackelford, Sewanee

Jack Simons, Sewanee

Aidan Smith, Sewanee

Sam Smith, Sewanee

Izzie Spinelli, Sewanee

Fritz Stine, Sewanee

Kyra Wilson, Sewanee

Sarah Beth Hobby, South Pittsburg

Gabriel Pongdee, Tracy City

Saje Mangru, Winchester

 

HONORS

Taylor Warmbrod, Belvidere

Kia Whitman, Coalmont

Dustin Stensby, Decherd

Jarrett Willis, Hillsboro

Anna Petersen, Manchester

Sarah Mainzer, Monteagle

Evelyn Seavey, Monteagle

Tyeler Rawlins, New Hope

Jonathan Miller, Pelham

Rachel Alvarez, Sewanee

Kip Barksdale, Sewanee

John Beavers, Sewanee

Aubrey Black, Sewanee

Blake Drinen, Sewanee

Anna Fox, Sewanee

Madison Gilliam, Sewanee

Jack Haight, Sewanee

Peter Haight, Sewanee

Larson Heitzenrater, Sewanee

Daniel McDonough, Sewanee

Joe McDonough, Sewanee

Hannah Powell, Sewanee

Mariel Rinck, Sewanee

Christian Taylor, Sewanee

Ryan Val, Tracy City

Maggie White, Tracy City

Isaac Lee, Tullahoma

Wesley Smith, Tullahoma

Lydia Angus, Winchester

Catherine Gray, Winchester

Sylvan Huber-Feely, Winchester

Liesal Wall, Winchester

Lyndsey Wall, Winchester

 

St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School is a college preparatory boarding and day school in Sewanee, Tennessee. You can learn more about the school and its history by visiting their website at www.sasweb.org.

