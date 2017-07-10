Lodge and Kellerman honored at Rotary’s annual banquet

The South Pittsburg Rotary Club held its annual banquet over the weekend.
Of those in attendance were Henry Lodge and Bob Kellermann, who were both honored as Paul Harris Fellows at the banquet.
Lodge is the Chief Operating Officer and President of his family’s namesake Lodge Manufacturing Company in South Pittsburg. Kellermann is Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Lodge.
Both men are fourth-generation descendants and great-grandsons of company founder Joseph Lodge, who founded the cast iron manufacturing company in 1896.
Under the direction of these two men and countless other dedicated staff and employees, today Lodge manufactures more than 130 items of foundry-seasoned cookware including their famous cast iron skillet.
The company is well-known for giving back to the community, and it’s leaders — Lodge and Kellermann — have also played prominent roles in ensuring the success of both the city of South Pittsburg and the greater Marion County area as a whole through providing a voice for our communities, increasing employment opportunities by creating more jobs locally, and through their own individual philanthropy and other acts of good will in our community.
The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.
It was established in 1957 to show appreciation for and encourage substantial contributions to what was then the Foundation’s only program, Rotary Foundation Fellowships for Advanced Study, the precursor to Ambassadorial Scholarships.
The South Pittsburg Rotary Club is part of Rotary International — a service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. It is a non-political and non-sectarian organization open to all people regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, or political preference. There are 34,282 member clubs worldwide, and 1.2 million individuals, known as Rotarians, have joined.
