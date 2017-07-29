Marion Co. Schools will be CLOSED for Aug. 21st Total Eclipse

Jasper, Tenn. — Like many school systems in the Tennessee Valley area, we have now receiced word that the Marion County Schools will be closed on Monday, August 21, 2017 for the Total Solar Eclipse, per Director of Schools, Dr. Mark Griffith.
Schools officials in many counties that have closed have cited safety reasons as one concern for the closing since the event will take place near dismissal times and could impact that process.
Locally our school leadera say they hope families will take this day to witness the remarkable event with their families and use it as a learning experience.
Additionally, the City of Whitwell will be hosting a viewing celebration at the Whitwell City Park on that day. Those interested can buy an official SunDrop Eclipse T-shirt at any of the Whitwell Schools on registration day, at the Whitwell Public Library, and at Citizens Tri-County Bank’s Whitwell branch until August 4th.
With the purchase of the shirt, you will also receive proper viewing glasses to be used during the eclipse. If you do not buy the shirt, you can still purchase the glasses before the celebration at Whitwell Park for $2.34. All proceeds will go to the Whitwell’s Orena Humphreys Public Library.
Marion County Schools includes South Pittsburg Elementary and High Schools; Marion County High, Jasper Elementary and Middle Schools; Whitwell Elementary, Middle, and High Schools and Monteagle Elementary School.