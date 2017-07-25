Marion County Commission July 2017 Meeting Recap

Here’s a recap of some of the items covered at the July 2017 meeting of the Marion County Commission, held on Monday, July 25th… Tune in Saturday mornings on KWN-TV (Charter channel 195) to watch your local city, county, and other government meetings in their entirety.
After the call to order, prayer, Pledge to the Flag, roll call, and approval of minutes from the previous meeting…
Meeting Business:
- Resolution for Marion County Library Board – T.C.R.S. — This resolution allows the Director of Whitwell, Jasper, and south Pittsburg Libraries to participate in the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (T.C.R.S.) which is a retirement system for county employees — Approved.
- Bids for clearing Marion Co. Airport property were opened on Monday, July 25th, 2017: Thompson Construction bid $36,250; Ooletwah Clearing & Grinding bid $28,287.50; Fox Developers bid $26,800. County Mayor David Jackson recommended to accept the lowest bid; however, the process may take a while to get started because County has to obtain a permit from TDEC.– Approved.
- Marion County Highway Department asked that two of their old dump trucks be made surplus property, so cities in the county can obtain them. — Approved.
- Marion County Board of Education budget amendments. — Approved.
Mayor’s Report:
- Marion County received a ThreeStar program grant from the state for $15,000 to be used to pay tuition for high school students attending Chattanooga State this fall. Judy Blevins has written grants for Marion County to receive over $60,000.
- A walking track is being built on Chattanooga State’s campus in Kimball. It is a public track for everyone to enjoy. The Marion County Health Department paid for it with a $10,000 grant and the County has to put in $2,000.
- The Marion County Farmer’s Market next to Chattanooga State has been completed. It is free for anyone who grows their own vegetables and wants to sell them on select operating days.
- County sales taxes were up this June to $84,771. County wide (including the cities) it was $852,994, which is a good month for Marion County.
Approval of Notaries
Meeting Adjourned…