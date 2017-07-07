MCHS announces correct registration dates and times for 2017-2018 school year

JASPER, Tenn. — Marion County High School in Jasper would like to announce the correct dates and times for pre-registration and orientations for the 2017-2018 School year.
Incorrect dates, times and fee information for our local school was previously published elsewhere and officials with the high school want to ensure parents and students have the correct information…
At the time of pre-registration, student schedules and parking permits can be acquired. For parking permits, a valid drivers license, proof of registration and insurance must be provided, in order to purchase the permit.
- 8/1/17 — Seniors — 1:00 – 3:00 PM CDT.
- 8/1/17 — Freshman Orientation and pre-registration — 5:00 PM CDT.
- 8/2/17 — Juniors — 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT.
- 8/2/17 — Sophomores — 1:00 – 3:00 PM CDT.
Officials with the school say pre-registration times are strickly enforced. Those who cannot attend pre-registration will be able to register on countywide registration day on Thursday, August 3rd, 2017.
The school calendar for Marion County Schools can be found here | READ MORE
Dates, times, and information for other area schools is forthcoming and we will post that information soon.
No comment yet
Leave a Comment > Cancel >