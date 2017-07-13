Multi-agency drug investigation in Whitwell leads to multiple arrests

A total of seven people were arrested in Whitwell this month following a several months-long investigation of methamphetamine distribution from a house located at 153 West Idaho Street by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Unit, the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Whitwell Police Department. .
After completion of the investigation, a search warrant was issued and law enforcement officers executed the order on July 5th, 2017. At that time officers found methamphetamine, packaging material used for resale, digital scales, and money.
Of those arrested, William Allen Green has been charged with Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale. Jacob Allen Green was charged with Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine and 2 counts of Failure to Appear. Larhonda Pickett was charged with Violation of Probation.
Drug Task Force agents then went undercover following the initial arrests by conducting surveillance operations at several area business parking lots in the city, resulting in what appeared to be illegal drug activities taking place. Once given enough probable cause, those vehicles were stopped by patrol units.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jerry Henry of Whitwell who’s been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Driving on Revoked License. He also had previous warrants for driving on a revoked license as well as DUI. Reba Henry was also arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia.
At another stop, deputies arrested Jason Roden of Palmer, who’s been charged with Driving on a Revoked License, DUI, and Implied Consent. Roden also had warrants for violation of community corrections. Christa Layne of Palmer was also arrested during this stop. She’s been charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Whitwell Police Interim Chief Kenneth Seagraves says he gives his thanks to those with the Sheriff’s Department and Drug Task Force for their help and support in the investigation and operations and wants to ensure that residents know that their police department is committed to actively working in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies to serve the needs of the community and rid it of dangerous drugs.
According to a release by the department, Sheriff Ronnie “Bo” Burnett said that his office and the Drug Task Force will be implementing the “surveillance and stop” sting operations in other areas within the county. Burnett says the same type of sting operation was recently performed in Kimball with similar success.