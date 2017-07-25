One person killed and six injured in deadly crash near Jasper on Monday

An auto accident near Jasper on Monday afternoon has claimed the life of one person and injured six others.
The accident which occurred on US Highway 41 on Anderson Ridge happened just after 1:00 PM on Monday afternoon, forcing authorities to close the highway from Hancock Road (Airport Road) to the intersection with Griffith Highway near R&R Bait and Tackle for several hours while crews worked to help those injured.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), 73-year-old Betty Henderson from Sequatchie was killed in the crash. A preliminary report from the THP says that Henderson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The report says Henderson was traveling south on Highway 41 (toward Jasper) when she crossed the line in a curve and hit a northbound SUV head-on.
Approximate location of accident…
Authorities say six people in the SUV were hurt, including five between the ages of 12 and 17. All six of the passengers were wearing seat belts. The names of those injured have not been released — partially due to the majority of them being minors.
In addition to the THP, several local agencies assisted with the accident including the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Jasper Police, and Puckett EMS. Life Force was also called to assist with transport of those injured.
