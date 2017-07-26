OUTDOORS: Polaris recalls certain ROV’s for fuel leak and fire hazard

Polaris is recalling more than 16,000 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROV’s) due to a fuel leak and fire hazards.
The recall involves all model years 2015 through 2017 youth RZR 170 ROV models. They have two seats and were sold in red, blue and white.
Polaris has received more than 100 reports of cracked fuel tank necks and 28 reports of burning, smoking, and melted or shorted wires, including four reports of fires though no injuries have been reported.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROV’s and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.