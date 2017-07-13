Police chase in Marion County ends in Red Bank with assistance from other agencies

Two people are now in custody after a police chase that began earlier this morning ended in the Red Bank area in Hamilton County.
Officials say authorities in Marion County began chasing the suspect’s car earlier this morning, which led deputies across county lines into Hamilton County. The suspect crashed their car in the 6000 black of Browntown Road in Red Bank. One suspect was arrested following the crash while the second one took off on foot into the woods.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s spokesman Matt Lea says their K-9 personnel were called to the scene to assist in the search of the suspect. The second suspect was found about an hour later at the intersection of Levi Road and Levi Road Extension — about 3 miles from the site of the crash. \
In additiion to Hamilton County Sherrif’s Office; Red Bank Police, Chattanooga Police, and Marion County Sheriff’s departments all assisted with the search.
The names of those arrested have not yet been released.