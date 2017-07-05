More rain to wrap-up the short week with hot temperatures into the weekend

MarionCountyMessenger.com, the only daily local and online news source in the Sequatchie Valley with dedicated and degreed staff Meteorologists brings you the latest up-to-date weather, news, and information including severe weather coverage in real-time right here at home!

As we take a look at your Valley Alert 7 Day Forecast we see the typical summertime pattern setting up over the next few days. Hot, humid, and the chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms will be the “norm” all the way into your weekend…but the good news is we have the chance to dry out a bit for part of the weekend.

After some late night rain and storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and a sunny start to the morning on Wednesday, we’ll see the possibility of scattered showers and storms increase as we head through the afternoon. There’s a marginal risk for some of those storms to turn severe into the afternoon and evening with the biggest threats being heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and small hail. We’re watching the development of any storms in the area carefully and will track anything that does turn severe and let you know on our Facebook page first! Wednesday, like much of the rest of the week, will be warm with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Any storms should dissipate overnight leaving us with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies and lows around 72 by daybreak Thursday.

Once again on Thursday and Friday, it’s a rinse and repeat situation…but warmer! Party Sunny skies will give way to clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs for the two days will top out in the 80s near 90 on Thursday with heat index values through the rest of the week ranging from 90 to 95 degrees. So, if you’re working outside — stay hydrated! And remember to pay extra care and attention to outdoor pets to ensure they have needed water and shade, too! The humidity is also going to likely stick around into the nighttime hours as temps drop back into the low 70s…it’ll still be “sticky”.

For the weekend, we’ll see the heat trend continue on Saturday with a chance for some scattered showers and storms through the morning and early afternoon hours. Saturday otherwise stays hot and humid near 90 for a high by the afternoon.

Sunday is shaping up to be very nice. We’ll get a break from the muggy conditions…even with highs climbing to near 90, the humidity should be noticeably lower with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Back to a normal work week next week, we can expect partly sunny skies with a slight chance for some pop-up showers and storms on both Monday and Tuesday with highs again in the upper 80s near 90.

