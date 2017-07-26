Rep. Scott DesJarlais supports stronger Iran, North Korea, Russian sanctions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Scott DesJarlais, M.D., voted for a bipartisan bill on Tuesday to sanction Iran, North Korea and Russia, threatening the United States and its foreign allies. Russia continues to harass NATO allies in Eastern Europe, Iran recently took another American hostage, and North Korea test-launched another ballistic missile on Independence Day.
“The governments of North Korea, Iran and Russia are in different ways actively seeking to harm Americans and our interests abroad. Just yesterday, the U.S. Navy fired a warning shot at an armed Iranian patrol boat in the Persian Gulf,” said Rep. DesJarlais. “Stronger sanctions send a clear message that America will punish aggressive behavior towards our people.”
Rep. DesJarlais (TN-04) is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and former member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The sanctions bill would crack down on North Korean shipping and illicit trade in rare minerals necessary for weapons development. Other sanctions would restrict North Korea’s access to cash to further curtail its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
The sanctions would punish contributors to Iran’s missile program, which the Islamic regime is developing to deliver nuclear warheads. To punish Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and disruptive cyber activities, they also target key sectors of the Russian economy. The Russia, Iran, and North Korea Sanctions Act provides financial and democratic aid to Russia’s neighbors.
Rep. DesJarlais explained the U.S. must negotiate from a position of global strength, a priority of congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump. The Senate passed a version of the sanctions bill last month, and the White House has indicated the President will sign agreed-upon legislation.