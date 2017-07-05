Richard Hardy Memorial School graduate receives award from Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors

The Middle Tennessee Association of REALTORS® recently presented their annual college scholarships to 6 high school seniors in the 8-county area served by the Association. Each student received a $1000 scholarship award. The recipients were chosen from 69 applicants this year.
This year’s recipients come from 5 different counties. Alana Kassing, a Smyrna High School graduate is planning to become a physical therapist after attending MTSU. Alexa Fults, from Grundy County High School in Coalmont, will study political science at the University of the South. Hannah Cardwell, from Shelbyville Central High School, plans to attend MTSU and become a Registered Nurse. Matthew DeLong, a Coffee County High School graduate, also plans to attend MTSU and will major in accounting. Savanna Graham, from Richard Hardy Memorial School in South Pittsburg will attend MTSU to work towards becoming an anesthesiologist. Justin West from Community High School in Unionville will study biochemistry at MTSU on his way to becoming a cardiologist.
MTAR accepts scholarship applications each spring from high school seniors planning to attend an
accredited 2-year or 4-year college or university which is physically located within the 8-county MTAR
area. The students must also live within the 8-county area. This year’s scholarships are for fall 2017 and
spring 2018. The recipients may use them for any expense that they may incur. Scholarship applications
are distributed to every high school in the 8-county area in January of each year.
The annual MTAR Scholarships are funded by the two MTAR golf scrambles, the Bill Carey
REALTOR® Golf Scramble and the MTAR Charity Golf Scramble. For more information on the MTAR
Scholarship program, call Susan Woolsey at 615/893-2242.
