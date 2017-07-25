Rollover accident in South Pittsburg results in no injuries

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — In a story we brought you first at MarionCountyMessenger.com on our Facebook page…an accident on Tuesday afternoon in South Pittsburg involving a garbage truck resulted in no injuries.
According to reports, the accident happened just after 2:00 PM CDT at the intersection of US Highway 72 and 12th Street when the driver reportedly lost his brakes and control of the vehicle causing it to overturn or rollover in the intersection before catching on fire.
The driver of the truck was able to escape with some assistance from passers-by who stopped to help
Puckett EMS responded to the scene along with fire officials.
There driver was not injured in the incident and no other serious injuries have been reported.
