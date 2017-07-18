Royal Remanufacturing closing permanently in South Pittsburg affecting 75 jobs

Royal Remanufacturing, LLC has announced that the company will be permanently closing it’s South Pittsburg plant effective August 31st, 2017.
The company notified the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development of its plans to close which will affect about 75 workers at the plant. In the letter to the state it says the workers are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement, which means they are non-union workers.
Royal Remanufacturing, which has been in business since 2004, remanufactures can vending machines as well as other refrigerated (coolers and freezers) merchandisers. The company also operates plants in Glendale, Arizona, Mt. View, Missouri, and Kearneysville, West Virginia. It’s not known whether any of those plants will also be affected at this time.
The state’s Local Workforce Development Area 5 rapid response team is coordinating their services with Royal Remanufacturing and its employees to help them land on their feet.