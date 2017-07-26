Scottsboro man charged with 28 counts of child pornography

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A Scottsboro man was taken into custody on Tuesday, July 25th, 2017 on 28 counts of child pornography related charges after a search of his home uncovered materials authorities say resulted in the charges.
58-year-old Michael Dave Barnes now faces 14 counts of possession of child pornography and 14 counts of production of pornography with minors, according to jail records.
Police said the search warrant was served on Tuesday before the arrest was made and that more charges could be pending since this is an ongoing investigation.
Barnes was booked into the Jackson County Jail and where he remains behind bars with a $280,000 bond.
