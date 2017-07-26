Seat belt use prevents major injuries in Dunlap crash on Tuesday

DUNLAP, Tenn. — The driver involved in a single vehicle crash in Dunlap on Tuesday evening walked away from an accident with only minor injuries in what officials say could’ve been much worse if they hadn’t been wearing their safety belt.
The accident happened just after 6:30 PM CDT on Kelly Cross Road just north of downtown Dunlap, where preliminary reports say the driver lost control of their compact vehicle while driving on the road. The car then left the roadway and went through a barbed wire fence, landing on its passenger side in a field near a residence with deployed airbags. A passer-by saw the car in the field and called 9-1-1.
EMS crews arrived on the scene including Dunlap 1 Rescue, Puckett EMS, and the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department. Firefighters worked to stabilize the vehicle and remove the windshield, allowing the driver to safely exit the vehicle.
The driver sustained only minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
On the Dunlap Fire Department’s Facebook page, officials made the statement: “With this type of crash, it is solid proof that the proper and consistent use of a safety belt will not only save your life, but will prevent serious injury.”