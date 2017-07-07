TDOT enters “Phase 2” of US-27 expansion in Chattanooga affecting local commuters

If you commute daily to Chattanooga or plan any travel this weekend along US-27 in Downtown Chattanooga, you should expect some changes coming as TDOT enters the second phase of the expansion project on the busy corridor this weekend.
Beginning Friday night, July 7th, 2017 at 7:00 PM EDT through Saturday, July 8th at noon, there will be a temporary double lane closure on the southbound lanes from just north of the Olgiati Bridge to the south end of the project near the junction with I-24. This is to allow the TDOT contractors the ability to do paving for the next phase of the project.
After that, the southbound lanes will shift from 4th Street to M.L. King Boulevard and the inside or “third” lane will be closed from 4th Street to the I-24 junction.
Motorists traveling during the construction should take note that they won’t be able to use the acceleration or merge lane areas from the on-ramps at 4th Street and M.L. King and during and after this work, the ramp traffic will be using yields instead of merging onto US-27.
Following this weekend’s planned work, there will be a temporary left lane closure on 27 South in this same area beginning Monday, July 10th through Thursday, July 13th from 7:00 PM EDT until 6:00 AM EDT as crews work to place the concrete traffic barriers for the phase. This will be the first part of the actual switch to that phase, so TDOT contractors can begin work in the middle lanes of 27 in both directions.
Officials say that at least one lane in each direction will remain open and the Tennessee Highway Patrol will assist with traffic control there as necessary.
TDOT says the entire project is estimated for completion by July 2019.
Information from WRCB-TV