TDOT sets new date for completion of Highway Connector project in Jasper

A new completion date for the Highway 150 connector project in Jasper has been announced. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says the project is now estimated to be complete by November 30th.
The original completion date was set for May 31st; however, officials say construction of a bridge over a gas line in the path of the new roadway is the cause of the delay.
TDOT officials say the contractor for the project, Jones Brothers, Inc., has already completed a majority of the project and other than the one one bridge causing the delay, the new roadway is ready only lacking the top layer of pavement.
Some of the next steps in the approximately $12.4 million dollar project include widening and paving of portions of Betsy Pack Drive near the intersection of State Route 150, which is set to begin sometime this week.
The connector is a 1.3-mile road that starts at the intersection of SR-150/U.S. Highway 41 and Valley View Highway (near McKendree United Methodist Church), moving east across partially wooded land, pastures, and several small creeks passing near one subdivision and behind Jasper Elementary School before intersecting with State Route 28 just north of the Jasper interchange with U.S. Highway 41 and SR-28, or south of Mel Dixon Lane (near Cornerstone Drive).
Community leaders say the new road will improve safety on the roads in the Jasper community while providing growth potential for the Town of Jasper.