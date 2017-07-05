Tennessee and Alabama Sales Tax Holidays coming later this month; None scheduled for Georgia

Tennessee’s Sales Tax Holiday will begin at 12:01 AM local time on Friday, July 28th, 2017 and ends on Sunday, July 30 at 11:59 PM local time.
During the event, residents and especially parents of school children can purchase clothes, school supplies, and computer equipment without paying Tennessee state sales tax, which is usually around 9.25% depending upon the county. The tax rate in Marion County is 9.75%.
READ MORE | List of taxable items
Not every item is exempt from sales tax; some items such as sporting goods, reference books, and smartphones are taxable.
The general guidelines are:
- Clothing with a sales price of 4100 or less
- School supplies with a sales price of $100 or less
- Computers with a sales price of $1,500 or less
For residents in Alabama, the Act 2017-120 changed the annual “Back-to-School” sales tax holiday to be held on the third full weekend of July, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ending at twelve midnight the following Sunday, which makes this year’s dates July 21st – 23rd. 2017.
The list of items covered under Alabama’s Sales Tax Holiday can be found here.
Meanwhile, residents in Georgia do not get to take advantage of the annual event in their state.
For the sales tax holiday in Georgia last year, the governor’s Office of Planning and Budget estimated shoppers would save as much as $74.5 million. With no Sales Tax-Free Weekend this year, businesses are split over whether it will hurt their bottom line.
The tax-free weekend traditionally has been created by the House Ways and Means Committee at the State Capitol. State Rep. Jay Powell (R – 171st, Camilla), chairman of the committee, says ending the tax break has been discussed for years.
“People are going to buy clothes for school,” he said. “They are going to buy computers and supplies for school, and what the sales tax holiday did was it concentrated that activity — but it didn’t create any new activity.”
For now, Tennessee and Alabama have no plans to end their back to school sales tax holidays.