Tennessee’s back-to-school shoppers prepare for “Sales Tax Holiday” this weekend

Tennessee’s Sales Tax Holiday will begin at 12:01 AM local time this Friday, July 28th, 2017 and will end on Sunday, July 30 at 11:59 PM local time.
During the event, residents and especially parents of school children can purchase clothes, school supplies, and computer equipment without paying Tennessee state sales tax, which is usually around 9.25% depending upon the county. The tax rate in Marion County is 9.75%.
Not every item is exempt from sales tax; some items such as sporting goods, reference books, and smartphones are taxable.
The general guidelines are:
- Clothing with a sales price of 4100 or less
- School supplies with a sales price of $100 or less
- Computers with a sales price of $1,500 or less
Alabama residents were able to participate in their annual “Back-to-School” sales tax holiday this past weekend — July 21st – 23rd. 2017.
Meanwhile, residents in Georgia do not get to take advantage of the annual event in their state. The tax-free weekend traditionally has been created by the House Ways and Means Committee at the State Capitol. State Rep. Jay Powell (R – 171st, Camilla), chairman of the committee, says ending the tax break has been discussed for years.
“People are going to buy clothes for school,” he said. “They are going to buy computers and supplies for school, and what the sales tax holiday did was it concentrated that activity — but it didn’t create any new activity.”
For now, Tennessee has no plans to end their back to school sales tax holidays as parents, teachers, and any eager shopper prepares for the upcoming tax break this weekend.