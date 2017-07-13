TWRA Hunter’s Education class begins July 24th in time for fall hunting seasons

A “traditional” TWRA Hunter Education class will be held at the Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative’s Community Room at 512 S. Cedar Avenue in South Pittsburg starting Monday, July 24th with the remaining sessions will be Thursday, July 27th, Monday, July 31st, and Thursday, August 3rd. All class times are 6:00PM – 8:30 PM CDT.
The final session and test will be held on Saturday, August 5th from 8:00 AM – 12:00 Noon CDT.
All participants must be at least 9-years-old by July 24th, 2017 to be certified and attendance is required at all classes.
The instructor for the classes is Mike Black, and the classes are FREE of charge, however advanced online registration is required at http://www.tn.gov/twra or by CLICKING HERE…