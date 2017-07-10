TWRA says no boating fatalities over Independence Day holiday

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) announced there were no boating fatalities in Tennessee over the fourth of July holiday.
Officials say more than 10,000 boats were inspected over the holiday.
According to a press release from the agency, TWRA boating officers made 20 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests, issued 353 citations and gave 303 warnings.
There were five accidents that were investigated with four injuries, two of which were Ocoee River whitewater incidents.
The TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division compiled this year’s holiday statistics after receiving reports from the agency’s four regions.
The Independence Day holiday is considered the peak of boating season.