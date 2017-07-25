Water issues in Hollywood, AL due to water tank issues in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Some residents in Jackson County, Alabama may be experiencing problems with their water this morning, according to officials with the local water authority.
Officials say there is a problem with a water tank in Scottsboro that supplies the community of Hollywood, AL with water and the tank is currently down or not functioning.The Jackson County Water Authority says residents in the Hollywood community have no water or low water pressure. They say crews are currently working to get the water flowing again.
The water authority says it could be later Tuesday evening before the water is back to normal.
