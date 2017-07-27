Whitwell High fishing team meeting to be held on Friday

The Whitwell High School Fishing Team will be holding a meeting for the 2017 – 2018 season on Friday, July 28th, 2017 at the high school beginning at 6:00 PM CDT.
Any student who is interested in joining the team is invited to come out for the meeting.
The WHS Fishing team is open to any 8th-12th grade students that live in and attend school in Tennessee. Students can come from any surrounding county schools or private schools as long as they fall within the grade level specified and live and attend school in the state and does not have to attend WHS or WMS, specifically, to join the team.
The team most recently sent three separate two-man teams to compete in the High School Bassmasters Nationals at Kentucky Lake in Paris, Tennessee back in June.