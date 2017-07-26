“World’s Longest Yard Sale” Celebrates 30th Anniversary this year starting August 3rd

Love it or hate it, it’s time again foro ne of the most popular events in the south to take place – the 127 Yard Sale!

The annual event which began in 1987, celebrates its 30th Anniversary this year and shoppers can be assured to find bargains and treasures galore at the many roadside vendors from as far south as Gadsden, Alabama, through Georgia and Tennessee, all the way north to Addison, Michigan…with several miles of the sale coming right through the heart of the Sequatchie Valley in Dunlap.

U.S. Route 127 doesn’t actually run through Marion County, but we still see plenty of attendees and eager shoppers passing through our part of the valley since TN-28 (Highway 28), the major thoroughfare which runs from Jasper – north to Dunlap – intersects U.S. Route 127 right inside the Dunlap city limits…one of the busiest cities in close proximity to our area during the event.

If you’re looking to attend this year’s event, the first thing you should know is that the yard sales and vendors aren’t just limited to those dates or Route 127. Many sales-savvy prospective ‘yard sellers’ will be setting up earlier and staying later along the route and some sales can be found just off the route and on other major highways that connect to the Route 127.

Some of the major stops along the way locally include the Mountain Top Farm, Picker’s Field, and Lone Oak Community Center on Signal Mountain; Hendrick Farm in Dunlap, and “Great Stop” next to Ewtonville Baptist Church in Dunlap. Also worthy of mention is the Burns Farm just south of Hwy. 30 on the route in Pikeville.

Officials with the Dunlap Police Department want to remind motorists to please drive safely whether you’re on the highway hunting bargains or on the side streets avoiding the sales, since so many out of town travelers will be coming through their area during the sale.

For more information on the 127 Yard Sale including vendor lists, rental space provider contact info, route maps, lodging info and more – visit www.127yardsale.com.

